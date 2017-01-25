A lake area Representative has put a lot of her focus on taxes during this legislation session. Representative Diane Franklin has filed another bill regarding taxes. This one is looking at the issue of taxing the delivery of goods. Last year, the Department of Revenue informed many businesses that they could be taxed for delivering any kind of product. While, in 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that such a tax could be legally collected, Representative Franklin doesn’t think it should be. The bill is currently waiting committee assignment.