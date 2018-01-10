News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Franklin Says Bill Could Also Clear Child Abuse Suspects

A bill sponsored by lake area Representative Diane Franklin could help clear people suspected of child abuse or neglect.  House Bill 1610 allows the Children’s division of the Department of Social Services to retain records on suspected cases of abuse for up to 10 years.  Though the bill is designed to help investigators link new cases to old ones where not enough evidence existed to file charges, Franklin says it could also help eliminate people as suspects.

      NEWS-1-10-18 Franklin Info - 10th January 2018

The theory behind the bill is that keeping investigation data on file would allow investigators to determine if any common links exist between old and new investigations involving the same people or families.

