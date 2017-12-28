If your resolution for the New Year is to quit smoking, Lake Regional may have your pathway to success. They’re hosting a “Freedom from Smoking” course beginning January 6th. The program has been around for over 35 years. Jennifer Newman is the Director of Cardiopulmonary Rehab at the hospital. She says this program is different from others because it covers just about everything.

The course lasts eight weeks and will be held on Saturday mornings from 9-11am. The cost is $25. To register go to www.lakeregional.com/events or call 302-2282.