News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Freedom From Smoking Course Offered at Lake Regional

By Leave a Comment

If your resolution for the New Year is to quit smoking, Lake Regional may have your pathway to success.  They’re hosting a “Freedom from Smoking” course beginning January 6th.  The program has been around for over 35 years.  Jennifer Newman is the Director of Cardiopulmonary Rehab at the hospital.  She says this program is different from others because it covers just about everything.

      NEWS-12-28-17 Jennifer Newman Quitting - 28th December 2017

 

The course lasts eight weeks and will be held on Saturday mornings from 9-11am.  The cost is $25.  To register go to www.lakeregional.com/events or call 302-2282.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.