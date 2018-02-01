You might be seeing a lot of red tomorrow….and though it has nothing to do with Valentine’s Day, it has everything to do with your heart. February 2nd is National Wear Red Day to show support for the fight against heart disease. It’s part of American Heart Month, which begins today. Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death worldwide, claiming more than 17 million lives a year. Visit heart.org to learn more about the American Heart Association and ways that you can help prevent heart disease.