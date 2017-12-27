News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Gaines Case to Trial in Laclede County

Gaines 1

A Camdenton man accused of assaulting his wife, fleeing from deputies and ramming a patrol car injuring a deputy will stand trial on a change of venue in a Laclede County courtroom. 35- year-old Daniel Jerome Gaines had been scheduled to stand trial earlier this year in Camden County before the change of venue was granted. Gaines faces felony charges of first-degree assault on a special victim, domestic assault serious physical injury, property damage, and resisting arrest along with a misdemeanor possession charge. The charges date back to August 14th. Currently, the trial date has not been re-set for Gaines…he does remain in jail on no bond.

 

