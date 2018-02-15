News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Garbage Removal on Agenda for Osage Beach Board of Aldermen

By Leave a Comment

Osage Beach Seal

A discussion on garbage removal is once again on the agenda for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen this evening.  The city is considering moving to a single contract for trash pickup services within city limits.  The item also appeared on the agenda the last time the board met this month, but was tabled due to the absence of two board members.  The proposal is only in the discussion stage at this point.  If the city decides to adopt it, it would take at least two years to implement.  Tonight’s board of aldermen meeting begins at 6pm at Osage Beach City Hall.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.