A discussion on garbage removal is once again on the agenda for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen this evening. The city is considering moving to a single contract for trash pickup services within city limits. The item also appeared on the agenda the last time the board met this month, but was tabled due to the absence of two board members. The proposal is only in the discussion stage at this point. If the city decides to adopt it, it would take at least two years to implement. Tonight’s board of aldermen meeting begins at 6pm at Osage Beach City Hall.