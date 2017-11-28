A man accused of sex crimes with minors earned a victory in court Monday. In a motions hearing Monday, the defense attorney for Shayne Garretson had a motion sustained to have a new judge assigned to the case. In another motion filed by the defense, they’ll be trying to secure a change of venue for the trial. That decision will be made at a hearing scheduled for December 11th. Garretson is facing 14 charges stemming from allegations dating back to 2012 which accuse him of incest, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy with victims under the ages of 14 and 12 years old.