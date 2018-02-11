News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Gas Prices Inching Up

Despite prices being on the rise lately, motorists in Missouri are still enjoying some of the cheapest gasoline in the country paying an average of just over $2.34 per gallon for regular unleaded. Only Mississippi and Texas are cheaper, by about a penny, according to the Triple-A Daily Fuel Gauge Report. As of Sunday, premium is running an average of $2.81 per gallon while diesel is coming in at $2.78 per gallon…each of the averages about 25-cents higher per gallon compared to a year ago. Here in the Lake Area, the cheapest gasoline is being reported in the Camdenton area at $2.26 per gallon. Elsewhere in the Lake Area, the ongoing price for regular unleaded is about $2.28 per gallon in Osage Beach, $2.35 per gallon in Lake Ozark and Eldon, $2.37 on the west side in Sunrise Beach and Laurie, and $2.39 per gallon in Versailles. The national average, as of Sunday, stood at just over $2.58 per gallon.

 

 

