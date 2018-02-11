Despite prices being on the rise lately, motorists in Missouri are still enjoying some of the cheapest gasoline in the country paying an average of just over $2.34 per gallon for regular unleaded. Only Mississippi and Texas are cheaper, by about a penny, according to the Triple-A Daily Fuel Gauge Report. As of Sunday, premium is running an average of $2.81 per gallon while diesel is coming in at $2.78 per gallon…each of the averages about 25-cents higher per gallon compared to a year ago. Here in the Lake Area, the cheapest gasoline is being reported in the Camdenton area at $2.26 per gallon. Elsewhere in the Lake Area, the ongoing price for regular unleaded is about $2.28 per gallon in Osage Beach, $2.35 per gallon in Lake Ozark and Eldon, $2.37 on the west side in Sunrise Beach and Laurie, and $2.39 per gallon in Versailles. The national average, as of Sunday, stood at just over $2.58 per gallon.