Getting In the Spirit

12-18-17

With just a week away until Christmas Day, if you still need a little nudge to get in the holiday spirit, you might want to head west a bit…that is, over to the west side and to Laurie where you can drive through the Enchanted Village of Lights. There are over 200 displays set up for the 23rd annual effort ranging from the simple to the more complicated. Driving through the Enchanted Village is free and sure to light up the eyes of any youngsters who may be with you. Donations are accepted at the end to go toward adding more lights and displays. The Enchanted Village will stay lit up through January 1st…the hours are from 5-9pm Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 Friday and Saturday

