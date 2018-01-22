A House Bill designed to protect those who braid hair for a living is now in the hands of the Senate if it is to advance any further during this year’s General Assembly. That’s according to Lake Area Representative Diane Franklin who says, in her Capitol Report, House Bill 1500 would remove a provision forcing those who braid hair to complete 1500 hours worth of training for a cosmetology license despite the training not even covering hair braiding. The bill would, however, require those engaging in hair braiding to register with the State Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, and to complete a self-test on infection control techniques and diseases of the scalp. A similar bill passed out of the House last year but failed to win support in the Senate before the session ended. Sponsors of the bill are hoping the measure will help get government “out of people’s hair.”