Officials at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital say there’s no need for concern after the announcement that some surgical instruments weren’t sanitized properly.

That’s Colonel Charles Pattan. The tools in question go through a five-step sterilization process. Pattan says four of the steps were followed properly. The only step they missed was the first one, in which the manufacturer required the instruments to be separated into two pieces for pre-cleaning.

Pattan says the mistake was a result of human error and steps have been taken to ensure that proper procedures are followed going forward.