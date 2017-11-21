As expected, a good turnout was reported as showing up last week for an informational public meeting in the Lake Area which was hosted by MoDOT. The main topic, according to area engineer Bob Lynch, was a conceptual design of what will be the new interchange at business-54 and route-54 in Lake Ozark…

Lynch goes on to say that work on the new interchange is expected to begin during the summer of 2019 and take about two years to finish up. The project has already been funded and included in MoDOT’s five-year STIP.