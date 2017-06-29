The first veto of the year has been issued by Governor Eric Greitens. The bill would have used taxpayer money to construct a new building for dancers and art students in Kansas City. Governor Greitens explains that the bill had no plan for who would pay for the building, which would have cost around $55 million in state debt and interest and $20 million in operating costs. He says the spending was hidden in the budget at the expense of $1 because politicians were essentially going to “borrow” the money, which would have been the same as taxpayer dollars fronting the bill. He says he doesn’t think the government leaders purposefully did it and were just not aware of the potential hidden.