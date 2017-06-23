A Senate bill carried by a lake area representative was signed by Governor Eric Greitens on Thursday. Representative Diane Franklin carried Senate Bill 160 through the House, which put forth a list of rights to ensure children are being protected. Among the many things the bill does, it provides more tools to protect children from traffickers and bans people convicted of sex offenses against children from coming within 500 feet of children’s museums. Governor Greitens says Missouri has a lot of work to do to fight for, work with, and build a better system for our foster families.