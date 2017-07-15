Governor Eric Greitens, on Friday, took action on the remaining handful of bills sitting on his desk including one which would’ve had a potential major impact at Lake of the Ozarks…and beyond. Greitens vetoed senate bill 65 which, if signed, would have allowed passengers to ride on the bow or gunwale of a boat not originally manufactured with adequate guard rails. In stamping his veto, Greitens pointed out serious concern by various law enforcement that there would be a spike in injuries and fatalities on larger waterways including here at Lake of the Ozarks. The bill was sponsored by Franklin County area Senator Dave Schatz.