News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Governor Greitens Announces Innovation Task Force

By Leave a Comment

 missouri

A new task force has been announced by Governor Eric Greitens. On Monday, the governor announced he was launching an innovation task force that would be in charge of assessing the current state of innovation, analyzing the best practices from other states, and making recommendations for what can be done to promote innovation and new technology start-ups. Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann will sponsor the project with the help of the Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Greitens says the task force will ensure that Missouri’s strategy to grow good paying jobs is informed by the best minds from business, nonprofits, and government.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.