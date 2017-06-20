A new task force has been announced by Governor Eric Greitens. On Monday, the governor announced he was launching an innovation task force that would be in charge of assessing the current state of innovation, analyzing the best practices from other states, and making recommendations for what can be done to promote innovation and new technology start-ups. Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann will sponsor the project with the help of the Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Greitens says the task force will ensure that Missouri’s strategy to grow good paying jobs is informed by the best minds from business, nonprofits, and government.