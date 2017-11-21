Current weather conditions have firefighters hopping around the lake. Gravois Fire Protection District responded to three fires yesterday, all natural cover fires. Chief Ed Hancock says right now is just NOT a good time for ANY outdoor burning.

NEWS-11-21-17 CHIEF HANCOCK NO BURNING - 21st November 2017

Sunrise Beach was called in to assist on one of those cover fires. Hancock says they were lucky in terms of damages but the risk was certainly there.

NEWS-11-21-17 CHIEF HANCOCK DAMAGES - 21st November 2017

The fire risk level is currently high and Hancock says without a change in the weather, they don’t expect it to change anytime soon. Expect the No Burn status to remain in effect at least through the weekend until humidity goes up, winds drop, or rain falls.