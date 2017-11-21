News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Gravois Battles Three Fires

By Leave a Comment

gravois-fire-logo

Current weather conditions have firefighters hopping around the lake.  Gravois Fire Protection District responded to three fires yesterday, all natural cover fires.  Chief Ed Hancock says right now is just NOT a good time for ANY outdoor burning.

      NEWS-11-21-17 CHIEF HANCOCK NO BURNING - 21st November 2017

 

Sunrise Beach was called in to assist on one of those cover fires.  Hancock says they were lucky in terms of damages but the risk was certainly there.

      NEWS-11-21-17 CHIEF HANCOCK DAMAGES - 21st November 2017

 

The fire risk level is currently high and Hancock says without a change in the weather, they don’t expect it to change anytime soon. Expect the No Burn status to remain in effect at least through the weekend until humidity goes up, winds drop, or rain falls.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.