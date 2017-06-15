The City of Laurie is still exploring all of their options to try reopening a post office. Now City Clerk Ron Clarke says the Gravois Mills Post Office has reached out to offer a helping hand.

NEWS-061517-LAURIE POST OFFICE - 15th June 2017

Clarke is asking that if any business owners are interested they should either contact him at City Hall or the Postmaster in Gravois Mills. The city has been without a post office since January 31st due to a lack of funds. At that time, the post office boxes there were moved to the Gravois Mills Post Office.