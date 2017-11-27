News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Gravois Mills Resident Accused of Assaulting Police Officers

By Leave a Comment

Mark Black

A Gravois Mills resident is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers.  William Ray Allen is accused of punching and biting Laurie Police Chief Mark Black and kicking Sunrise Beach Police Chief Dave Slavens in the groin.  Both officers had been responding to a domestic call in which Allen was allegedly preventing his victim from leaving the home.  During the scuffle, Black used his taser but it had little effect.  Allen continued to fight the officers and attempted to grab Black’s gun.  Allen has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree with special victims.  He also faces charges of kidnapping and resisting arrest.

