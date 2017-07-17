A Gravois Mills teenager is seriously injured when she climbed onto the roof of a moving car and fell off. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 4:00 Sunday morning along Route-T, just south of Campbell Road, in Morgan County. Sequoia Tores was airlifted to University Hospital. The driver, 20-year-old Jared Wright of Stover, suffered minor injuries in the incident when the car then traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch. Wright chose to seek his own treatment.