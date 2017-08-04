A 24-year-old from Gravois Mills faces several charges after being taken into custody by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. Jessica Yaryan is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and stealing…all felonies. The charges stem from an, apparent, incident which was reported on Tuesday. Yaryan was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $35-thousand bond and has since been released.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.