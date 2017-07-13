A Gravois Mills woman faces charges after a one-vehicle accident on Route-W, near Indian Creek Lane, in Morgan County. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 2:30 this morning when the vehicle driven by 30-year-old Rachelle Blanks traveled off the roadway striking a sign and an embankment before going airborne and coming back down. Blanks suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital. She was also issued summons for DWI and C&I involving a wreck.