Gravois Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A Gravois woman wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Morgan County has been taken into custody in Pettis County. 26-year-old Hayle Celeste Robertson was picked up on the warrant by the highway patrol during the early morning hours of Monday. Courthouse records indicate that Robertson had been out on bond on possession and resisting charges when she, allegedly, failed to comply with submitting to a U-A. Her bond was revoked and the warrant issued. Robertson is being held on no bond.

