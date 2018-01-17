News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Greitens Announces New Broadband Initiative

Missouri’s Governor hopes a new public-private partnership can improve access to high-speed broadband for rural residents of the state.  Governor Eric Greitens says they’re launching a partnership with the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Agriculture.  The plan calls for the creation of a new Rural Broadband Manager position to serve as a liaison between state agencies and private stakeholders.  It’s estimated that 20% of state residents don’t currently have access to high-speed internet.  The biggest stumbling block has been making it cost-effective for private companies to expend the resources and infrastructure investments necessary to reach potential customers in outlying areas.  A press release on the Governor’s new initiative does not address how they plan to resolve that issue.

