Missouri’s Governor hopes a new public-private partnership can improve access to high-speed broadband for rural residents of the state. Governor Eric Greitens says they’re launching a partnership with the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Agriculture. The plan calls for the creation of a new Rural Broadband Manager position to serve as a liaison between state agencies and private stakeholders. It’s estimated that 20% of state residents don’t currently have access to high-speed internet. The biggest stumbling block has been making it cost-effective for private companies to expend the resources and infrastructure investments necessary to reach potential customers in outlying areas. A press release on the Governor’s new initiative does not address how they plan to resolve that issue.