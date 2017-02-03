Keeping to his campaign promise, Governor Eric Greitens is once again showing extra support to law enforcement. Governor Greitens announced his proposed budget, which adds funds for “safety and security” efforts and adds $11 million in federal dollars to combat the drug epidemic. The budget also allocates more money toward K-12 education, while offering around $159 million fewer than last year’s appropriation for higher education. The budget will now be reviewed by the legislature.