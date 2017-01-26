News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Greitens Signs Executive Order for New Tax Committee

 JEFFERSON CITY

A new state committee is being formed to address our tax credit scheme. Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order to form the Governor’s Committee for Simple, Fair, and Low Taxes. The committee will compare Missouri’s current scheme with other states and, hopefully, make the entire tax system a more simplified system. According to the executive order, Governor Greitens will appoint four people to the committee and Senate Pro Temp Ron Richard and Speaker Todd Richardson will appoint three.

