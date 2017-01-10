During his campaign, Governor Eric Greitens consistently spoke about cleaning up corruption in the capital building and he seems to already be working to keep that promise. Almost immediately after being sworn in yesterday, Governor Greitens went to work to block the lobbyists’ agenda. The new governor has signed an executive order that will, hopefully, keep executive branch employees from receiving lobbyist gifts. Aside from keeping them from receiving gifts, the new order also says his appointees cannot work as lobbyists while he’s in office.