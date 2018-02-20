A combination of alcohol, late night activity and various reported incidents in the past had Lake Area authorities ready to spring into action this past weekend…if needed. The Lake of the Ozarks “Sexual Assault Response Team” continues to grow in size. The highway patrol’s Corporal Stacy Mosher says the SART team, established in 2008, now consists of several agencies and others ready to respond on a rotating basis…

Mosher also says, fortunately, this past weekend…Pub Crawl…was business as usual…

The sheriff’s departments from Camden, Miller and Morgan counties along with Osage Beach and Camdenton Police, the Highway Patrol, Kids Harbor and Citizens Against Domestic Violence are all part of SART. There were no reports, according to Corporal Mosher, received over Pub Crawl weekend. In 2017 alone, SART responded to 497 reports in the Lake Area involving 152 male victims and 345 female victims. The age-groups mostly involved were 18-and-up for reports at Lake Regional and 14-17 for reports to Kids Harbor. Camden County accounted for the most reports referred to law enforcement with 143 followed by 102 reports referred to Laclede County and 89 reports referred to Miller County