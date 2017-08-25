News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

If you can’t make it to the races this weekend, or just want to follow along while you watch in person, we’ve got you covered with wall-to-wall coverage.

You’ll be able to listen on radio 9-5 both Saturday and Sunday. Tune in to KRMS AM 1150, FM 104.9 and 97.5 for continuous coverage.  Updates will be provided four times an hour on 93.5 Rocks.

Online go to krmsradio.com.  For TV coverage we’ll be on Co-Mo Connect 93, Lake TV on Charter 197, Ch. 25 in KC, Topeka, & Leavenworth – all from 9-5 daily.  The Ozarks CW and Columbia My Zou have coverage 12-3, and KPLR Channel 11 in St. Louis will have coverage from 1-3pm.

