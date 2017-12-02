A Hawaii resident accused of being drunk when she caused a fatal traffic accident in Miller County has entered a guilty plea. 64-year old Carol Elwyn was charged with three counts following the June, 2016 crash that killed two people. She has pled guilty to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault. Each manslaughter charge carries a sentence of 15 years in prison, while the assault charge carries an additional 7 years. As part of the negotiated plea, those charges will be served concurrently.