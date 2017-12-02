News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Guilty Plea Entered in 2016 Fatal Accident

By Leave a Comment

Carol Elwyn

A Hawaii resident accused of being drunk when she caused a fatal traffic accident in Miller County has entered a guilty plea.  64-year old Carol Elwyn was charged with three counts following the June, 2016 crash that killed two people.  She has pled guilty to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault.  Each manslaughter charge carries a sentence of 15 years in prison, while the assault charge carries an additional 7 years.  As part of the negotiated plea, those charges will be served concurrently.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.