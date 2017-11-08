News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Guilty Pleas Entered in Home Burglaries, Gun Thefts

A Jefferson City man plead guilty to charges connected to a string of home burglaries that reached the lake area.  22-year old Brandon Wilkerson  was involved in a series of break-ins from September to December of last year.  The burglaries took place in Callaway, Cole, Miller, Moniteau, and Cooper counties. Both Wilkerson and 22-year old Stephan Whelan told authorities they stole guns from the homes they burglarized as a way to fund their meth addictions.  Wilkerson plead guilty to illegal possession of a stolen firearm.  He had previously entered a guilty plea to being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. The investigation involved several agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Eldon Police Department.

