A Jefferson City man plead guilty to charges connected to a string of home burglaries that reached the lake area. 22-year old Brandon Wilkerson was involved in a series of break-ins from September to December of last year. The burglaries took place in Callaway, Cole, Miller, Moniteau, and Cooper counties. Both Wilkerson and 22-year old Stephan Whelan told authorities they stole guns from the homes they burglarized as a way to fund their meth addictions. Wilkerson plead guilty to illegal possession of a stolen firearm. He had previously entered a guilty plea to being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. The investigation involved several agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Eldon Police Department.