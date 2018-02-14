News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Ha Ha Tonka Has New Natural Resources Manager

By Leave a Comment

photo courtesy www.mostateparks.com

A popular local park has a new man at the helm.  Ryan King is the new Natural Resources Manager at Ha Ha Tonka.  Though he’s still learning the ropes of his new post, King says he was familiar with the park before signing on – and that’s one of the things that attracted him to the position.

In addition to the historic castle site at the park, King recommends visitors check out one of the park’s natural attractions – one of the largest natural springs in Missouri.

King’s been on the job just over a week….he says he’s spending a lot of his time learning the park’s nooks and crannies.

