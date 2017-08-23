An unidentified man is lucky to escape with non-life-threatening injuries, or worse, after falling 75 feet down the side of the island at Ha Ha Tonka State Park near Camdenton. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel were dispatched to the technical rescue just after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to locate the man and load him into a stokes basket to be carried to the parking lot. From there, he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and assisted by the Camden County Amublance District and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.