A night of much-deserved recognition is on the calendar for the Camdenton R3 School District. The district’s Education Foundation is hosting its 16th annual “Elegant Evening” with former longtime Laker educator Sue Kupfer and 1973 graduate Judge Bruce Smith being inducted into the Hall of Leaders. Stan Green, with the Education Foundation, says what separates the event from most others in Laker-land is who is actually responsible for putting it on…

NEWS-2-15-18 Hall Of Leaders - 15th February 2018

The “Elegant Evening” also serves as a fundraiser to help provide 12 scholarships for students and grants to teachers for classroom projects and pursuing continuing education. The “Elegant Evening” is planned for Friday, April 20th.