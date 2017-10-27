News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Halloween Safety Tips for Adults

Earlier this week, we gave you some tips to ensure your kids have a safe Halloween.  Today, we’ve got some tips for the big kids.  The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration classifies Halloween as a “statistically dangerous night” for impaired driving.  Last year there were 11 fatalities and 56 serious injuries over the Halloween weekend in Missouri.  The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recommends the following tips for adults to have a safe holiday:

 

  • Before you go to your parties, plan a safe way home
  • Designate a driver
  • If you don’t have a DD, use a taxi, phone a friend, or take public transportation – consider these your three “life-lines.”
  • If you plan to walk home, get someone who is sober to walk with you
  • Don’t let friends drink and drive – take their keys and help them get home

