Hamner Sworn In

It’s official…Matthew P. Hamner is now on the bench as the Division-1 Circuit Judge for the 26th District. After being appointed by the governor, Judge Hamner was sworn in this past week in Camden County by his counterpart, Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden. Judge Hamner’s been an associate circuit judge since 2015. Hamner has actually been assuming the role of Circuit Judge filling the void left behind with the recent retirement of Circuit Judge Stan Moore. Judge Hamner will serve the rest of the current term and plans to seek election to the next term by putting his name on the November, 2018 ballot.

