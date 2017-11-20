The Camden County Parks advisory board has announced plans for a new handicapped accessible playground to be located in Macks Creek. The universally accessible playground will be the first of its kind anywhere in the county. It’s being built in cooperation with Camden County Developmental Disability Resources and the non-profit organization Unlimited Play. The project’s expected to take two to three years to complete. The park advisory board says during that time, they’ll need to raise $300,000 to help pay for it.