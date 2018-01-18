The second in a series of public meetings to present an update to the Morgan County Hazard Mitigation Plan is scheduled for later tonight. The purpose of the meeting, which is being hosted by the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments, will be to identify risks and hazards that have had an impact on the county and to get input from several different county officials as well as the general public. Tonight’s meeting takes place in the Morgan County Justice Center. It begins at 6:00.