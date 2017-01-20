News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

HB 632 to Help Protect Lake Economy

It seems that the tension regarding one of the filed bills involving nightly rentals may be coming to an end. Lake area Representative Diane Franklin filed a bill last week that she says would keep transient housing that qualifies as residential property from being taxed as anything other than residential property. Stacy Shore, who is the head of the LOZ Vacation Home Rental Alliance, says that she’s read it through a number of times and she believes it’s very straightforward.

      NEWS-012017-HB 632 - 20th January 2017

Shore says now her only concern with the bill is how successful it is getting through the House.

