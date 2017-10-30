A series of informational sessions on healthcare plans will begin this week in Osage Beach. They’re are designed as open forums to discuss Missouri’s open enrollment period, which lasts from November 1st to December 15th. Attendees will be able to get information on healthcare requirements, options, and ways to save money on purchasing their plans. The first enrollment event will be held Wednesday from 9:30am until 3:30pm at Lake Regional Health Systems.
