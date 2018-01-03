News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Health Officials Urge Flu Vaccinations as Numbers Climb

By Leave a Comment

We’ve told you how the flu is hitting the state hard this season. It’s still not too late to get a flu vaccine. As a matter of fact, health officials are still urging you to get one if you haven’t already. John Bos, with the Missouri Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention, says it’s too early to know how effective the flu shot will be, but it’s always better safe than sorry.

      NEWS-01-03-18 Influenza FollowUp - 3rd January 2018

Bos also says the sooner you get a flu shot the better because it takes about two weeks to be the most effective. There have been no reports, to date, of the vaccine supply being short.

