Word has spread across social media that a well-known biker gang may be coming to the lake area. Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville says he was told that between 300-600 Hells Angels motorcyclists would be coming to the area for a rally around the end of the month and law enforcement is doing everything they can to prepare for the event.

Chief Gary Launderville - 16th June 2017

Chief Launderville says their main camp will be near Macks Creek.