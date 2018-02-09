A local educator and coach can add a new title to his name….hero. Camdenton High wrestling coach Grant Leighty has been presented with a certificate designating him as an Honorary Trooper by the State Highway Patrol. He’s credited with helping pull two people out of the water after a boat explosion last September. Leighty dove in the water and worked around burning debris to get to the victims, both of whom had serious injuries. The highway patrol says the criteria for an honorary trooper is someone who performs in an exemplary manner under dangerous conditions to aid another person.