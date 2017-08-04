It’s been several weeks and not all the work will be done but the westbound lane of the Hwy-52 bridge leading into Eldon will be re-opened to traffic coming up on Monday…that is, barring any unforeseen circumstances according to MoDOT. Westbound-52 traffic has been detoured over the past several weeks onto Route-87. More work is to take place on the bridge over the next several weeks with narrow lanes open in both directions. The entire project is set for completion in September.
