The Highway Patrol reports making twelve arrests in the lake area over the weekend. Eight of those arrests occurred in Camden County, while two occurred in both Morgan and Miller Counties. Among those arrested was 52 year old Craig Marriott of Eldon. Marriott was picked up around 5:30 Saturday evening on multiple charges, including Felony Resisting Arrest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 3rd Degree Assault. He was taken to the Miller County Jail.