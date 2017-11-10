There was a lot of confusion regarding a Highway Patrol training exercise held Wednesday afternoon. At the time of the drills, law enforcement was still on scene at the murder site at Riverview RV Park. Many people were concerned thinking that SWAT teams were searching for a suspect in that case who might be armed. That prompted concerned calls to media and law enforcement from people wanting to know what was happening. Sgt. Scott White is the public information officer for Troop F.Â He appeared on The Ozarks Today to address the issue.

NEWS-11-10-17 Sgt White Hindsight - 10th November 2017

White said there was a sign board up near the training exercise that said the training was taking place, they gave area law enforcement about an hour’s notice, and that their general policy is not to notify media during training.