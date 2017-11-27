Highway Patrol troopers in the tri-county area Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties were busier Sunday than they had been during the entire holiday accounting period. After making just three arrests since Wednesday, troopers reported five arrests yesterday.

41-year old Reggie McBride of Columbia was taken into custody in Camden County on a felony burglary warrant from Oklahoma.

31-year old Jonathan Rogers of Waynesville was arrested in Morgan County for speeding, driving while suspended, and a misdemeanor warrant.

41-year old Edrienne Estes of Dallas, Texas was arrested in Miller County for driving while suspended or revoked and a misdemeanor warrant.

49-year old Leroy Coonce of Sedalia was arrested in Morgan County on an outstanding warrant from Pettis County.

34-year old Justin McDowell of Eldon was arrested in Miller County for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, a seat belt violation, and two outstanding warrants from Camden and Miller counties.