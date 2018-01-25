News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Highway Patrol Arrests Four; Charges Include Drugs, DWI, Burglary Warrant

A 35-year-old woman from Eldon faces a pending felony drug charge after being taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. The highway patrol report indicates that Amanda Howk was in possession of methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia. Howk was taken to the Miller County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

A Camdenton woman wanted on a burglary charge has been arrested by the Highway Patrol.  22-year old Bobbie Mason was wanted on a felony warrant from Laclede County.  Authorities there say she failed to show up for a court appearance on a charge of burglary.  The patrol arrested Mason Wednesday evening and delivered her to the Camden County Jail.

A Macks Creek man is accused of driving drunk and having drugs in a car with a young child present.  50-year old Mark Seaver was placed on a 24-hour hold after an arrest by the Highway Patrol in Camden County.  The patrol report lists several pending charges.  They include DWI-chronic offender, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and failure to secure a child in a booster seat or seat belt.

A 25-year old from Warsaw faces multiple drug counts after being caught speeding.  Brandon Montgomery allegedly had methamphetamine, synthetic narcotics, and paraphernalia in his possession when he was stopped by the highway patrol.  He also faces a speeding charge and a charge of operating a vehicle without insurance.

