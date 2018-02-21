The Highway Patrol made four arrests in the lake area Tuesday. 30-year old Matthew Eddington of Eldon faces charges including unlawful use of a weapon and possession of controlled substances. He was also wanted on drug warrants in two counties. 32-year old Melanie Hodge of Ulman is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of paraphernalia. 29-year old Jesse Harris of Linn creek was wanted on a warrant from Camden County. 23-year old Alicia Boyd of Eldon was wanted on a warrant and faces a probation violation for possession of dangerous drugs.