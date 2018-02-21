News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Highway Patrol Arrests Four in Lake Area

The Highway Patrol made four arrests in the lake area Tuesday.  30-year old Matthew Eddington of Eldon faces charges including unlawful use of a weapon and possession of controlled substances.  He was also wanted on drug warrants in two counties.  32-year old Melanie Hodge of Ulman is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of paraphernalia.  29-year old Jesse Harris of Linn creek was wanted on a warrant from Camden County.  23-year old Alicia Boyd of Eldon was wanted on a warrant and faces a probation violation for possession of dangerous drugs.

