Highway Patrol Arrests Four Over Holiday Weekend

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

The Highway Patrol made four arrests in the lake area over the Christmas holiday period.

34-year old Bryan Brooks of Iberia was cited for three violations including DWI with a minor in the vehicle.  That incident happened in Miller County on Saturday.

31-year old Joshua Graham of Holts Summit was stopped in Miller County, also on Saturday, and cited for three violations including driving revoked.

20-year old Mark Griffin of Versailles was arrested in Morgan County on Christmas eve for DWI, driving revoked, and no insurance.

The most significant charges from the weekend stem from an arrest in Miller County on Christmas eve.  51-year old James Hopkins of Dixon faces eight counts, including  being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and four other charges including no insurance and driving while revoked.

